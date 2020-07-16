Here comes the real Sin-Eater in Amazing Spider-Man: Sins Rising Prelude #1 preview

For the past 25 years Spider-Man has been menaced by various villains who have all taken up the name Sin-Eater. But in July 22's Amazing Spider-Man: Sins Rising Prelude #1, Marvel Comics will reveal a never-before-seen, seemingly supernatural force called Sin-Eater that may have preceded them all.

"Who is the Sin-Eater, and why is it so terrifying that he's back?" reads Marvel's solicitation for this upcoming one-shot. "Nick Spencer pulls back the curtain on one of the most dangerous Spidey villains in history. We will not only reveal more of Sin-Eater's secret history but put him on a collision course with Spider-Man that will have you quaking in your seat."

This one-shot is written by Spencer, long-time Amazing Spider-Man writer, with art by Guillermo Sanna. Ryan Ottley has drawn the primary cover, with Boss Logic illustrating a variant.

Check out a preview of the covers and several pages from the issue:

This issue kicks off the 'Sins Rising' story-arc in the Amazing Spider-Man ongoing title.

Originally created by Peter David and Rich Buckler, Sin-Eater first appeared as an ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. agent named Stanley Carter with a grudge against authority. Carter became famous (or reviled, depending on how you look at it) for murdering the beloved character Jean DeWolff. That Sin-Eater later died in a showdown with police, and two other characters have subsequently taken up the 'Sin-Eater' name.

The Sin-Eater in next week's prelude appears to be a new character, who could've inspired the Sin-Eaters who (retroactively) came after.

Amazing Spider-Man: Sins Prelude #1 is due on shelves July 22.