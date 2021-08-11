Here are all 19 games coming to Switch from the August Nintendo Indie World event

The latest Nintendo Indie World presentation was arguably one of the strongest yet, with just about 20 minutes of announcements for 19 games.

The games featured range from futuristic action to contemplative visual novels to top-down tactics and beyond, with release dates ranging from sometime next year to surprise launches that are coming out today . Here are all the games from the Indie World event

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk , is a Jet Set Radio-inspired action game overflowing with style and funky beats. If jet packs weren't enough for you, apparently there are skateboards too?! It's coming to Switch and Steam in 2022.

TOEM , a photographic adventure where you travel around a top-down world and pull up your camera to get a new perspective on things, is set to arrive on PC and Switch this fall.

Loop Hero , a unique world-building roguelike which became an instant favorite when it arrived on PC, is now set to debut on Switch in time for Holiday 2021

Far: Changing Tides , a follow-up to Far: Lone Sails that follows a lone hero and their giant sailing engine thing on an atmospheric voyage across the sea, is coming to Switch in early 2022.

Necrobarista: Final Pour , an expanded and remastered edition of the stylish visual novel about sharing coffee with the dead, is coming to Switch later today.

Garden Story is a cute action-adventure game about exploring dungeons, helping villagers, and doing all of it as a grape with a sword. It's out on Switch today.

Boyfriend Dungeon lets you take your weapon on a date after you use it to clear out a dungeon full of monsters, and it's also out on Switch today.

Axiom Verge 2 builds on one of the best modern Metroidvanias with a whole extra dimension to explore. It's out on Switch (plus PS4 and PC) today.

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon will bring our unlikely hero to the realm of action-puzzle games with more than 10 playable characters, local multiplayer, and some serious style this winter.

Islanders: Console Edition packs the minimalist building sim into a handheld, letting you build out procedurally generated islands on the go. It's out on Switch today.

Metal Slug Tactics transforms the iconic side-scrolling shooter into a full-fat tactics game featuring the characters and weapons you remember. It's now added Switch to its list of platforms and confirmed a 2022 release date.

Tetris Effect: Connected is the most entrancing version of the king of puzzle games, and after wowing Tetris fans and newcomers on other platforms, it's coming to Switch on October 8.

Astroneer , the explosively popular space sim about exploring and harnessing alien planets to build your dream base, is coming to Switch in January 2022.

Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator lets you build your own vineyard and cultivate just the right grapes to make the perfect bottle. It's already out on PC, and it's coming to Switch holiday 2021.

Slime Rancher - Plortable Edition takes all the cute lil' slime creatures you love and crams them into a tiny, portable package for Switch today.

LumbearJack stars a bear who chops down everything but the trees. Restore nature to its original untouched beauty with a chainsaw when Lumbearjack hits Switch and PC in 2022.

Curious Expedition 2 is a tabletop RPG-inspired adventure through a strange and dangerous land, and it's bringing both the base game and all its post-launch updates to Switch today.

Gang Beasts is that game with all the wobbly jelly people who keep trying to throw each other from moving vehicles and tall buildings. You know the one. It's finally coming to Switch this fall.

Eastward gets extra weird, extra fast as you explore a near-apocalyptic pixel art world with a pair of unlikely traveling companions. It's coming to Switch on September 16 as a timed console exclusive.

