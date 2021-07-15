Henry Cavill to star in new rom-com

Henry Cavill's next project is a bit of a change of pace from his usual action-heavy roles – the actor is set to star in new rom-com The Rosie Project, Deadline reports.

The movie follows a university professor (Cavill) who's unlucky in love and creates an elaborate questionnaire in an attempt to find a wife. However, when he meets an unconventional woman who doesn't meet any of his "requirements", he realizes she might be the perfect match for him. There's no word on who will play the woman in question yet, though.

Based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Graeme Simsion, Steve Falk is writing and directing the flick. Simsion's book was followed by two sequels, with the final installment of the trilogy published in 2019, so if this movie is successful there's a chance we may be seeing more of Cavill in rom-com mode.

The Rosie Project has been in development for several years, with Jennifer Lawrence originally pegged to play the lead female role and both Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal have been in talks for Cavill's role at one point. (500) Days of Summer screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber wrote an early draft of the script.

Probably best known for playing Superman in the DCEU, most recently in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Cavill can next be seen on the small screen when he returns to the role of Geralt in The Witcher season 2 . His other recent big screen roles include Mission: Impossible – Fallout , the Netflix mystery Enola Holmes , and the psychological thriller Night Hunter.

Cavill's upcoming slate is looking pretty busy, too – another stint as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2 is on the cards, and it was recently announced that he was joining Matthew Vaughn's new spy thriller alongside a star-studded cast that includes Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara, and John Cena. And, of course, The Witcher is likely to run for a few more seasons, too.