Henry Cavill posts an Instagram picture teasing a Mass Effect project

Henry Cavill took to Instagram to post what may be a reference to his next project - and it may be related to Mass Effect. I know, I'm freaking out, too.

The picture, which is clearly taken while Cavill is getting his Geralt wig laid on the set of The Witcher Season 2, has a caption that reads "Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it?...Guess you'll have to wait and see." A corner of a piece of paper is in the bottom left corner, but Cavill blurred out the words.

Gamepressure edited the photo using focus Magic to take away the blur in the corner, and there are Mass Effect words written on the paper. This is not a drill, people. You can clearly read "Cerberus", "Reaper", "Geth" and "Tali'Zorah" on that page. And, Gamepressure went one step further, figuring out just what that bit of text was taken from: the English Wikipedia entry for Mass Effect 3. Here's what the entry contains (Mass Effect 3 spoilers below):

The excerpt references a point that's about halfway through the game, after the events on Tuchanka but before Shepard is sent to find the Crucible. Now, with Mass Effect Legendary Edition releasing later in the year, perhaps Cavill is just trying to refresh his memory because he doesn't have time for another playthrough.

Or maybe there's a Mass Effect TV or movie adaptation coming and Cavill is doing character study for Male Shep. If that's the case you better get the life support ready because I don't know if I'll survive it. I'll remain professional, but most of the team here at GamesRadar know all too well about my obsession with Henry Cavill and Mass Effect, and the possibility that the two may be combined is giving me heart palpitations.