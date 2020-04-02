HBO is making The Wire, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, and loads more free to stream

For more stuff to do while you're stuck inside, HBO is adding a long list of TV shows, documentaries, and movies to HBO apps for free streaming.

Some of the highlights include The Wire and The Sopranos, both of which are widely considered some of the best TV shows of all time. There's also Six Feet Under; a delightfully macabre comedy set inside a family-owned funeral home; and Barry, the much buzzed-about dark comedy from Bill Hader. Here's the full list of everything coming to HBO Now and HBO Go for free.

Series:

Ballers

Barry

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood

Veep

The Wire

Documentaries:

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

The Inventor

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

I Love You, Now Die

McMillion$

True Justice

United Skates

We Are the Dream

Movies:

Isn't it Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2

Smallfoot

Detective Pikachu

To be clear, everything on the above list is available for free to everyone, with or without a subscription. You will need to download the apps, but no payment is required for viewing. For such a lengthy variation of TV shows, movies, and documentaries, it's definitely a service worth applauding HBO for during these very trying times.