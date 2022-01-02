Haunted Chocolatier will have NPC "relationships like in Stardew Valley"

Yes, there will be a Stardew Valley-esque NPC relationship system in Haunted Chocolatier.

In a new interview , Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone confirmed that the "game's coming along well" and confirmed that "yes, there will be relationships like in Stardew Valley".

"I haven’t decided exactly how the system will work, yet. And I expect to approach some things differently this time around," Barone explained.

Talking abut the game more broadly – Barone is still very tight-lipped, of course – ConcernedApe said: "The game’s coming along well. I’m making everything from scratch because that’s how I made Stardew, and it worked out well. It’s what I know how to do. Also, I wanted the game to feel distinct, and have its own character. I’m also coming at it with 10 years of experience that I didn’t have when I started on Stardew Valley. Still, I am learning new things."

As for the biggest challenges so far?

"One challenge with a game like Haunted Chocolatier (and Stardew Valley, for that matter), is that the game doesn’t really 'shine' until all the pieces are in place," Barone replied (thanks, NME ). "If you’re making an arcade game, or a racing game or something, you’ll probably have fun with it even at the early stages. But a game like this is more about the big picture, the synergies, the goals, the steady progress.

"I seem to make 'slow burn' kind of games. It’s like building a computer. You don’t really know it’s going to work until it’s all finished and you try flipping the switch. You just need to have faith that it will work, and I do."

Fresh Haunted Chocolatier screen shot. Also, Merry Christmas everyone pic.twitter.com/7NyaAU1tYsDecember 25, 2021 See more

As for what, if anything, is next for Stardew Valley?

"I have no plans either way," Barone admitted. "I don’t want to make any promises for more updates, and I also don’t want to say definitively that it’s finished. I think the game is in a very good place as it is, so I don’t think it’s necessary to add more to it. But at the same time, there’s always room for improvement."

ICYMI, Haunted Chocolatier is the next game from Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone. Looking wonderfully similar to Barone's previous project, Stardew Valley, Haunted Chocolatier is in "active development" but we don't yet know its target platforms and as yet, there's no confirmed launch date for Haunted Chocolatier, either – although some fans are convinced they spotted a release window teaser in the game's reveal trailer …