Harrison Ford pays tribute to Indiana Jones Snr. actor Sean Connery

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to Sean Connery, who played Ford's on-screen father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The tribute comes after Connery's death at the age of 90.

“He was my father… not in life… but in Indy 3,” Ford said in a statement reported by Variety. “You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God, we had fun – if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

George Lucas, who created the Indiana Jones franchise with director Steven Spielberg, also paid honoured Connery in a statement. "Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history," Lucas said. "His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played."

"He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family.”

When Connery was cast as Indiana, Spielberg said at the time: "There is only one option when it comes to playing Indy's father and that is James Bond. The original James Bond, the great James Bond: Sean Connery."

James Bond actors Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan also paid tribute to Connery, who had previously played Bond in seven movies, starting in Dr. No. His last on-screen appearance was in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.