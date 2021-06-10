Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will "Eat, Bang, and Kill" their way into new comic title this fall

Harley Quinn is one of DC's most popular characters, and her starring role has extended beyond comic books and into movies, as well as her hit HBO Max animated series. Now, Harley's multimedia adventure comes full circle as Harley Quinn: The Animated Series gets a comic book sequel to the show's second season finale meant to fill in the time before the upcoming third season.

Written by Bingo Love writer Tee Franklin with art from Max Sarin, the six-issue limited series will be titled Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. Arriving in September, The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour #1 may land right around the same time as Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season three, which is expected to premiere on HBO Max late this year.

As implied by the title, Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour follows Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as they abscond following the events of Ivy's disastrous failed wedding to Kite-Man, indulging their own long-simmering romance on a journey to, well, eat, bang, and kill their way to freedom.

"Harley and Ivy on the road trip of the century! Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD!" reads the solicitation text from DC's subscription service website (as first reported by Vines & Roses). "But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar... Luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues!"

The title was announced in vague terms at a virtual ComicsPro event back in February, with no details aside from DC's reveal of a planned comic book tie-in to Harley Quinn: The Animated Series.

Some of the 11 titles DC announced at the ComicsPro event, such as Crush and Lobo, The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, and now Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour have been solicited or released. Several other titles including Deathstroke Inc., Elseworld, DC Vampires, Robin and Batman, The Legend of Batman, Nubia and the Amazons, and DC Middle Ages have yet to receive any further info including creative teams or release dates.

As fans of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series know, it pulls very few punches in terms of the language and violence portrayed, taking a satirical, decidedly R-rated approach to Harley Quinn and the other denizens of Gotham City, Batman and the Joker included.

Judging by the title The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour and the parental advisory included in DC's solicit text, it seems the limited series will follow in the show's footsteps in that regard.

Harley Quinn: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour #1 is due out September 14. Watch for DC's full September 2021 solicitations coming later this month on Newsarama.

