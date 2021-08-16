Halo TV series will show a side to Master Chief that you "don’t get to play in the game"

Head of Halo Transmedia and Entertainment Kiki Wolfkill has spoken about the challenges of adapting the Halo TV series – and how it might differ from the legendary game series.

"For the television series, we want people to do something new in Halo and we want people to be able to experience it differently," Wolfkill told IGN.

For Wolfkill, one of the major roadblocks is the transition between seeing the world through John-117’s eyes to seeing his story unfold on the screen.

That, seemingly, will mean a slightly different take on the man behind the Spartan armor, set to be played by Pablo Schreiber. As Wolfkill says, "The biggest challenge with adapting the game is, the game is designed to put you into [Master] Chief’s armor. What we’re asking people to do with the show is to sit back and say we’re going to present a side of Chief that you just don’t get to play in the game."

That’s likely to be (choral) music to the ears for those who have devoured the legion of Halo novels, spinoffs, and even the live-action commercials. It also hints at a Halo series that will dive deeper into the characters and motivations of the sprawling universe than Bungie or 343’s games have accomplished during their respective campaigns.

Not long now until we find out what type of Master Chief makes his way onto the small screen. The Halo series is set for an early 2022 release on the Paramount Plus streaming service, according to a report from Deadline.

