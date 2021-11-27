Halo Infinite Xbox players want to opt-out of crossplay due to cheating

Halo Infinite isn't even out properly yet, but already, some players are cheating.

As videos of wallhacks and aimbots appear online – including the clip below (which, as a console Halo player, I find absolutely infuriating) – console players are calling for the chance to turn off crossplay "until [developer 343 industries] can get an actual anti-cheat implemented".

@343Postums @Unyshek Just matched another cheater/hacker in Halo Infinite. Guy's gamertag is EUGENEYY on Xbox. Let me turn off cross-play until you guys can get an actual anti-cheat implemented. pic.twitter.com/G9hwahtBRKNovember 26, 2021

"Let me turn off cross-play until you guys can get an actual anti-cheat implemented," the player implored, tagging in 343 Industries developers to see video evidence of a cheater they'd encountered.

As the game is free-to-play and clearly tagged as "beta" for now, it is entirely possible that 343i has yet to fully implement its suite of anti-cheat systems. That's small comfort for players trying to enjoy the shooter right now, of course. Take this tweet from DougIsRaw (thanks, Eurogamer ):

So I tried my 10 placements on M+K for Halo..... pic.twitter.com/yV3hIqNBZhNovember 22, 2021

The problem is that there's currently no way for console players to avoid PC ones, or vice-versa. And while it's absolutely true that not every PC player cheats and not every console player doesn't, because of the lack of options, right now Halo fans can only make the choice to matchmake with players using a controller rather than a keyboard and mouse… which doesn't fix the problem at all, of course.

If 343 does eventually decide to permit players to turn off crossplay, it may take a little while before we see the change appear in the game. Community director Brian Jarrard recently confirmed that while the developers are listening to feedback from players , the team is currently on a "much-deserved break" following the recent surprise launch of Halo Infinite's multiplayer open beta earlier this month .

This includes changes to progression, following complaints from players about the shooter's "horrendous" progress rates and how long it takes to build enough XP to move through the Halo Infinite Battle Pass .

That said, 343 has already implemented a welcomed change, adding the simple daily challenge of just playing a match. Further, bigger changes are reportedly coming later down the line.