Halo Infinite is reportedly getting a new game mode from a longtime collaborator

Halo Infinite could be getting a new mode from a frequent third-party collaborator, and it may present a new take on a modern shooter standby.

A new report from Windows Central indicates that developer Certain Affinity is rumored to be working with 343 Industries on a new mode for Halo Infinite, alongside its work with Microsoft on a Monster Hunter inspired game allegedly codenamed Project Suerte . The report stipulates that Certain Affinity's new Halo Infinite game mode could be a battle royale of some form, or it could be something else entirely.

Certain Affinity was founded in 2006 by former Bungie developer Max Hoberman, and has contributed to multiple Halo games as well as lending expertise to a range of shooters from Left 4 Dead to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. If any external studio has the chops to come in and start crafting its own Halo Infinite experience, Certain Affinity would certainly be at the top of the list.

Though not without a few wobbles here and there, Halo Infinite has enjoyed the biggest launch in the franchise's already big history , with over 20 million players logging in and loading up so far. That's a whole lot of Spartans running for the final circle, if Certain Affinity really is cooking up Halo's first official battle royale.

Halo Infinite weapons | Halo Infinite equipment | Halo Infinite error codes | Halo Infinite Tenrai event | How to level up fast in Halo Infinite | Halo Infinite Battle Pass | Halo Infinite ranks in order | Halo Infinite controller settings | Halo Infinite KD tracker and player records | Halo Infinite Fiesta matches | Halo Infinite killing spree | Halo Infinite crashing on PC | Halo Infinite User is Banned | When do Halo Infinite challenges reset? | Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event