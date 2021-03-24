Halle Berry joins Mark Wahlberg in new Netflix spy movie

Halle Berry will star opposite Mark Wahlberg in Our Man From New Jersey, a new spy movie from Netflix.

The movie has been described as "a blue collar James Bond" – Berry is a Bond alum, starring alongside Pierce Brosnan in 2002's Die Another Day , so this sounds like it'll be familiar ground for her. Any further details about the plot or Berry's character are being kept tightly under wraps.

Her co-star Wahlberg is also on board as a producer, with David Guggenheim writing the script. The screenwriter previously penned the thrillers Safe House , starring Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington, and Stolen , starring Nicolas Cage.

This isn't the first time Berry has worked with the streamer – Netflix recently acquired her directorial debut, Bruised, which she also stars in, playing a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter. Her last role was in the action thriller John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and she's no stranger to franchises – she played Storm in four X-Men movies, most recently, X-Men: Days of Future Past , and she played the title role in 2004's Catwoman. On top of these big name roles, Berry is also still the only Black woman to ever win the Best Actress award at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, we can next see Wahlberg on the big screen in the Uncharted movie , an adaptation of the video game of the same name. He plays Victor Sullivan, the mentor of Tom Holland's character, Nathan Drake.