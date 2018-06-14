Grim Fandango Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch, watch the cast (and Jack Black) perform it live

There's a clear frontrunner for "most adorable moment of E3 2018," though you might have missed it if all you watched were the event's press conferences; as part of E3 Coliseum (a slate of talks and panels produced in conjunction with Geoff Keighley), Double Fine's Tim Schafer announced that classic adventure game Grim Fandango would be coming to Nintendo Switch... by performing scenes from the game live.

Much of the original cast was in attendance, with Tony Plana reprising his role as Manny, Alan Blumenfeld as Glottis, Patrick Dollaghan as Domino, Maria Canals as Mercedes, and Jim Ward as Hector. Jack Black was also called in to help, playing a variety of characters / pretty much whatever the scene called for.

Don't go expecting full costumes and a stage - this was more of a live reading - but it was still tons of fun to see, and you can watch the whole thing below (skip to 7:30 to jump right to the acting).

Along with the actors giving voice to the Grim Fandango characters, a live band provided music and a few sound effects. Meanwhile, a screen behind the group displayed storyboards and concept art, giving viewers a look at the creative process behind the beloved game.

Schafer commented several times how proud and happy he was to see the cast reunite after 20 years (yes, it really has been that long), and I gotta say I agree. Hopefully Switch owners feel the same when Grim Fandango Remastered arrives in their hands.