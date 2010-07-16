Green Lantern and Thor: new images

Share

Green Lantern and Thor have both featured in the new issue of US mag Entertainment Weekly , which was given a fistful of brand new stills from the comic movies.

You can check all of the new images out below. First on the list, with Anthony Hopkins as Odin in Thor having been revealed earlier this week, this new shot shows him interacting with Chris Hemsworth as the titular hammer-hoofer.

Sadly, we’re still waiting to see anything of the lovely Natalie Portman in the godly flick.

Meanwhile, the raft of Green Lantern stills show off Blake Lively as Carol Ferris (with a new brunette ‘do), Tim Robbins as Senator Hammond and Angela Bassett as Dr. Waller. Oh, and Ryan Reynolds, of course, looking typically stoic as the titular hero himself.

But what are you reading all this for? Take a look at the pics…

Thor:

Green Lantern:

Thor opens on 5 May, 2011. Green Lantern opens on 17 June, 2011.

