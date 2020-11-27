Greedfall is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The latest news comes from the official Greedfall Twitter, which also revealed that Greedfall has sold over one million copies worldwide since its initial release in September 2019.

It was also announced in the same tweet that the RPG will be coming to next-gen consoles and will also be getting additional content upon release. A confirmed date is still yet to be determined, but we can hope we’ll be seeing the next-gen upgrade sooner rather than later.

Developed by Spiders and published by Focus Home Interactive, Greedfall is an action-adventure RPG set in a 17th century-style fantasy world, and is currently available for PC, PS4. and Xbox One. If you’ve never played before, Heather wrote that, “GreedFall is like a blast from the past. It reminds me of old school fantasy RPGs in that it's a bit clunky and not as finely polished as something like, say, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but it has a certain kind of charm you just can't ignore.”

Greedfall isn’t the only game to be getting a next-gen upgrade. Games like Control , Cyberpunk 2077 , and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be making their way to next-gen consoles in the future.

If you’re still wondering whether to bag a next-gen console, check out our PS5 review, our Xbox Series X review, and Xbox Series S review.