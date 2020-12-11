Grant Morrison teams up with Donny Cates for Atomahawk origin story

Donny Cates and Ian Bederman are following up their recent creator-owned series Atomahawk with plans for a toy version of the lead character, Cyberzerker. They're using Kickstarter to raise funds for this project, and have now unleashed a unique reward: a standalone comic written by Grant Morrison.

Atomahawk was a 2017 serial in Heavy Metal following a sword-wielding apocalyptic warrior on a quest to free his imprisoned god. After its serialization, Image Comics published a collected edition of Atomahawk.

If the Atomahawk Kickstarter reaches its $14,000 goal, those who contribute $10 or more will receive a fully painted comic by Bederman and Morrison unfolding the origin of the namesake sword, the Atomahawk.

(Image credit: Ian Bederman)

"From the universe of flesh, to one of the greatest creative minds of our generation," reads their description of this reward tier. "This face-melting, no f***s given story is written by Grant Morrison and illustrated by tattooer Ian Bederman exploring the origin of the blade itself! Printed copy signed by Ian Bederman and Donny Cates."

For those wondering about Morrison's surprise involvement in this, it goes back to Morrison's time as editor-in-chief of Heavy Metal during the time when Atomahawk ran in the magazine. Morrison was quoted in press at the time describing Atomahawk as "A screaming black hole feedback squall of death metal Kirby-kozmik energy spinning straight towards your prefrontal cortex."

A digital version of the Atomahawk origin story will be available for a $10 pledge, with a print version available for those who contribute $20 or more. Get all that and the Cybererker toy for $80 or more.

