Gran Turismo 7 ad leak may have finally revealed when it's coming out

We may finally know when Gran Turismo 7 will make its long-awaited arrival, thanks to an advertisment on YouTube that seemingly shows off more than it's supposed to.

As spotted on YouTube by GT ELIEANOR, the advertisement in question reads in French, "Sortie prévue pour la première moitié de 2021. This translates to "release scheduled for the first half of 2021." This indicates that Gran Turismo 7 is slated for a release somewhere in the next few months.

Sooner than we expected, though it does rule out the possibility of a surprise arrival in time for the holidays. If it is indeed released in 2021, that will mean a four year gap between Gran Turismo 7 and its predecessor, GT Sport, which debuted on PS4 in October 2017. Gran Turismo 7 is set to take full advantage of the PS5's advanced hardware and horsepower, with DualSense capabilities that will revolutionize the way players interact with the racing classic. The original announcement showed off plenty of high-tech advancements for the series, with crisp cinematics, photo-realistic backdrops and the kind of fast-paced gameplay that the Gran Turismo series is known for.

Polyphony Digital still has not come out with an official date, so all of this should of course be taken with a grain of salt. Either way, Gran Turismo 7 is somewhere on the horizon, and players who are eagerly awaiting their PS5 might not have to wait much longer to start racing.

