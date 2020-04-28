Google Stadia will get FIFA, Madden, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Google Stadia and EA have announced a partnership that will bring five top EA titles to the platform, according to Business Wire .

So far, three games have been confirmed for Stadia: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA, and Madden NFL. Jedi: Fallen Order will launch on Stadia sometime this fall, with FIFA and Madden set to arrive later this year, during winter. There's no clear dates yet, but Jedi: Fallen Order could conceivably hit Stadia in late September, or when fall begins. The other, currently unannounced titles will be available on Stadia in 2021.

“Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson,“In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform.”

It's nice to see Google ramping up its available games for the cloud-based platform, as its first few months after launch have seen more of a slow trickle than a downpour of available titles. Jedi: Fallen Order is particularly good grab - it's a fantastic single player experience that's consumable without being time consuming, and a great addition to the official Star Wars canon. The addition of both FIFA and Madden add some much needed sports IP to the mix, as there's only Football Manager 2020 and NBA 2K20 available right now.

There will be at least two more EA games coming to Stadia next year, but we'll have to wait to see which ones get the cloud-based treatment. I'm hoping it's Apex Legends.