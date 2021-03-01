Golden Globes 2021: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's best one-liners

This year's Golden Globes awards show was brought to us by actors and comedians Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. The duo previously hosted the show in 2013, 2014, and 2015, but, this time, they were nearly 3,000 miles apart – Poehler was at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, while Fey was at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. However, despite the distance, the pair brought their usual tongue-in-cheek humor to their hosting, with shots being fired straight off the bat in their opening monologue.

"We know that you've seen a lot of crazy stuff at your job this year, but you have not seen the kind of stuff we've seen at previous Golden Globes," Fey said to the frontline workers who'd been treated to a spot in the live audience. Like "Quentin Tarantino crawling under the table, just touching people's feet."

Fey went on to explain who the HFPA, the Globes' voting body, is. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90, international, no Black, journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life," she said. "We say 'around 90' because a couple of them might be ghosts, and it's rumored that the German member is just a sausage that someone drew a little face on."

Later on, Poehler made a jibe at the Globes' habit of sidelining female directors by not mentioning the male nominees. "There are great directors nominated tonight. Regina King for One Night in Miami, Chloé Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, and two other people, but we're out of time," she quipped.

The duo ran through the list of nominated movies and shows. "Nomadland saw Frances McDormand travel around the country and poop in a bucket," Fey said. "My kids were like, 'Can we do that for spring break?'" She added: "The Queen's Gambit is whatever James Corden was up to in The Prom, I guess."

The hosts also got in several digs at controversial nominee, Netflix series Emily in Paris. Fey said: "Emily in Paris is nominated for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, and I, for one, can't wait to find out which it is."