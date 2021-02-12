God of War: Ragnarok is PlayStation Studios' boss most-anticipated game

The boss of PlayStation Studios has singled out God of War: Ragnarok as his most-anticipated game, as if the wait wasn't hard enough already.

A new post on the PlayStation Blog collects answers from developers of PlayStation games around the world about what game they're most excited for in 2021 and beyond. Many picked Deathloop, some gave the nod to Horizon Forbidden West , and one even picked Elden Ring , which is a hopeful sign that FromSoftware's next project is not just a collective dream we all had back at E3 2019. But PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has his sights set on God of War: Ragnarok.

"Playing God of War in 2018 was a great experience for me," Hulst wrote. "That series has always had amazing action and combat, but the emotional depth Santa Monica brought to Kratos' story as a father was very memorable - especially since my son was only a little bit older than Atreus when I played it. So to see and hear the reaction to that tiny glimpse we unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase last September was very exciting. I can't wait for people to see what Santa Monica is making."

Hulst's last job was head of Guerrilla Games, so to be fair it may have seemed like playing favorites if he'd picked Horizon Forbidden West. The creative director of Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Insomniac Games also chose the next God of War as his most-anticipated title, praising how the 2018 game flipped the script for the series.

"It's not an easy task to reinvent a beloved franchise like God of War, and the 2018 game exceeded expectations, delivering a personal story about father and son, a stunning world and incredible mechanics," Brian Horton said. "I can't wait to see how the characters grow and how they build on the amazing foundation of the first game with the power of PS5 ."

The release date for God of War: Ragnarok is still set for sometime this year, so hopefully we won't need to wait much longer for our next look at the game.