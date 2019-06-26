How to find the God of War Niflheim Mist armor, which heals you as you fight

When you look at the different sets available, you can definitely argue that the God of War Niflheim Mist armor is the best choice around, as it not only gives you some great boosts to your stats but it also heals you over time. This is of course helpful in all situations, but especially so if you're going back for a tougher God of War playthrough in New Game+ mode. If you're wondering how to get the God of War mist armor, you won't be surprised to hear that such a useful set of gear requires a challenge to unlock it - you'll need to locate and travel to Niflheim, before battling your way through waves of monsters in its maze full of poisonous mist. Survive all of that, and on the other side you can purchase and upgrade the Niflheim Mist armor. Getting hold of it is no picnic, but the hard work is worthwhile for gear this powerful.

Check out how to get the God of War mist armor in our video below:

Where to find the Niflheim Mist armor in God of War

So how do you get it? Well first you all need 4 pieces of the Niflheim Cipher, which unlocks the ability to travel to Niflheim in the Realm Travel Room. You can find these ciphers in purple chests throughout the game but the best way is to start the mission ‘Return to the Summit’ in the main campaign to find the first part of the cipher and then follow the story to find three more chests and complete it.

When you have all the chests you can use the Ream travel room to visit Niflheim where you’ll find Sindri waiting for you. Speak to him and he’ll tell you all about Ivalidi’s Workshop where the Mist armour lives and offer to make you a key to the workshop for 500 Mist Echoes. Next up is the easy part: head past Sindri into the first area and kill everything so you can open the chests and get the Mist Echoes inside. You might have to rinse and repeat this a few times to get enough, and be careful because if you die, you lose everything you’ve picked up.

How to get the Niflheim Mist armor in God of War

Once the workshop's unlocked you’ll find the pieces of Ivaldi’s Rusted Armour, which you can take back to Sindri to make into new armour you can wear and upgrade. It takes a lot of resources to fully upgrade a set so it’s best to pick one and stick with it, especially as a matching set has an even higher health regen effect. Go with The Deadly Mist set for a good all round stat boost, The Endless Mist set if you want more Vitality and Cursed Mist for extra Runic power.

In terms of how to get the resources you need, you can get the Mist Echoes, Haze Weaves, Niflheim Alloy and Aesirbane by running the Niflheim maze and getting out alive. You’ll also have to do some Muspelheim challenges to get Smouldering Embers and Greater Crest of Flame, and visit the Light Elf Outpost and Stone Falls in Midgard respectively to get Pristine Scales of the Realm and Pristine Dust of the Realm. All of that can be tracked the resource part of the menus so now you just have to get it all.

God of War tips | Best God of War armor | God of War Jotnar Shrine locations | God of War Nornir chests guide | How to beat the God of War Valkyries | How to get the God of War Valkyrie armor | God of War treasure maps | God of War Niflheim tips | God of War Muspelheim tips | How to get the God of War fire armor | God of War Eyes of Odin guide | God of War artefact guide | God of War ending | God of War secret ending | God of War spoilers | God of War secrets