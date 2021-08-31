God of War level designer joins new AAA powerhouse That's No Moon

God of War's lead level designer has joined That's No Moon, a new studio working on "an ambitious AAA single-player, third-person action adventure".

The Smilegate-backed studio founded by former developers from Naughty Dog, Infinity Ward, and Sony Santa Monica announced Rob Davies' arrival as its new design director on Twitter. Davies jumped in to add that he loved the pitch from That's No Moon game director Jacob Minkoff and creative director Taylor Kurosaki "from minute one," calling for more developers to join the project by linking to the studio's careers page.

Davies' biggest claim to fame is his work as lead level designer on God of War, though his credits reach back to work on The Saboteur and Destroy All Humans 2 at Pandemic Studios, and beyond. According to his public LinkedIn profile , he also worked as a lead designer at Apple between his roughly 8-year stint at Sony Santa Monica and joining That's No Moon.

While we still only know the top-level pitch about That's No Moon's first project, the studio is wasting no time in assembling a dizzying selection of talent from high-profile backgrounds. Given the fact that the studio is still visibly coming together, it will likely be a while until it's ready to share any more specifics about its game with folks outside the company.