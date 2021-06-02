God of War 2 delayed to 2022

God of War 2 has been delayed to 2022, Sony Santa Monica has announced.

No specific reasoning for the delay was provided, but it sounds like it's related to the COVID pandemic, with the studio's announcement citing "the safety and wellbeing" of the developers.

God of War 2, sometimes referred to as God of War: Ragnarok, was previously slated for a 2021 release window. Sony Santa Monica took to Twitter to announce that it was shifting that release window a year back while continuing to focus on "delivering a top-quality game."

This story is developing. More details will be provided as they become available.