Ghostwire: Tokyo's director wants to make a sequel

Nothing's decided yet, but at least the director's on board

Ghostwire: Tokyo screenshot
Ghostwire: Tokyo, from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks and publisher Bethesda, just launched in March, but its director is already expressing interest in a sequel.

In a new interview with IGN Japan, Ghostwire: Tokyo director Kenji Kimura confirmed that he's on board to make not just a sequel, but also DLC for the first game. Here's the relevant excerpt translated by an app:

"I think that when things calm down a bit more, and when I've cooled down a bit more, I'll have ideas for DLC and sequels, and I'll want to make them," said Kimura. "Nothing has been decided yet, so I can't tell you anything more than that."

Despite launching as a PlayStation console exclusive, a Ghostwire: Tokyo sequel would likely have some degree of Xbox exclusivity due to Microsoft's acquisition of the game's publisher, Bethesda.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person action-horror romp that takes place in an eerily empty Tokyo after a mysterious fog swallows all of the city's residents except for the player character, who gains the supernatural powers of KK, the spirit of a former cop. Our 3.5/5-star review praises the unique setup, gorgeous world, and immaculate vibes but takes points off for repetition and a shallow combat system.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo feels like a throwback to a different era of action game design," our review reads. "It takes an off-beat approach to world design, story encounters, and combat pacing that won't be for everyone, but if you can get it to click into place you'll have a resoundingly chill time hunting ghosts throughout Tokyo."

