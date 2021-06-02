Ghostrunner is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X this September

First-person cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on September 28.

Publisher 505 Games revealed the upgraded version of the game today, on the heels of news that Ghostrunner 2 is already in the works for PC and new-gen consoles. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Ghostrunner will be available as free upgrades to players who already own the game on PS4 and Xbox One, with physical and digital editions available. Newcomers can get the upgraded version for $29.99 / £24.99.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Ghostrunner supports 4K output, a white-hot 120 FPS, as well as "instant loading, post-processing HDR, ray tracing, 3D audio" and a medley of other features including haptic feedback for the PS5's DualSense controller. The new-gen versions will also come with all the new modes added since the game's launch, such as the time-attack Kill Run mode, photo mode, and hardmore mode . The more accessible assist mode scheduled for this summer will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Speaking of physical editions: after launching digitally on Nintendo Switch back in December 2020, Ghostrunner is getting a physical Switch edition this month on June 25 in the UK and June 29 in the US. If all these Nintendo Switch Pro rumors ever materialize, perhaps we'll see Ghostrunner get an upgraded Switch re-release as well.

Ghostrunner is a blisteringly fast first-person parkour action game about cutting robots into smithereens with a katana. You move fast, kill fast, and die just as fast when you screw up - and you'll screw up a lot. That's the beauty of the game: refining your approach a little more after each death until you finally blitz through a level in one go like some kind of android Uma Thurman.

"It's something much more fascinating - and punishing - than its high concept might suggest," our own Ben Tyrer said last year . "At its core, this is Super Meat Boy meets Mirror's Edge, a first person runner where you can die in one hit. That last part is key to everything the game gets right and wrong in its early stages, as you learn how to navigate around obstacles and enemies when a single wrong step could be the difference between progression or death."