Ghostrunner gets free Xbox Series X/S, PS5 ports next year

Ghostrunner will be getting a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next year in 2021.

The announcement of the free upgrades for Ghostrunner was made earlier today through the official Twitter account for the game. Everyone who purchases the game on the Xbox One or PS4 will receive a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5 next year in 2021, when the next-gen port for Ghostrunner eventually releases.

Owners of the @PlayStation 4 & @Xbox One versions of Ghostrunner will receive a free upgrade to the next generation versions when they release in 2021! Pre-Order Now 🡾 https://t.co/GlPZoMjsna#BeGhostrunner#PS5 #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/49yTJDz55dOctober 22, 2020

Currently, there's no precise release date for Ghostrunner on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Developer One More Level also hasn't announced whether you can carry over your progress to the next-gen consoles, or whether you'll be able to carry over your platform-exclusive katana to next-gen. Every current-gen platform for Ghostrunner has an exclusive katana, and you can see each one just below.

Helping the Rebellion is a serious task, but it doesn't mean you can't bring with a stylish weapon! Pre-order Ghostrunner now on PC (@Steam, @EpicGames, @GOGcom), @PlayStation 4, or @Xbox One to save up to 20% and get two exclusive katana swords 🡾 https://t.co/GlPZoM1RvC pic.twitter.com/cnTSJY06umOctober 9, 2020

Ghostrunner, if you're unaware, is a cyberpunk-esque action game that's brutally quick. You spin, slash, jump, and wall-run your way through levels with precision, to beat certain missions as quickly as possible. At least, that's what the hardcore players have been trying to do already, a group of players that developer One More Level is actively making the game for.

Ghostrunner launches on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this month on October 27. There's actually less than a week to go now until Ghostrunner is finally available on all four platforms.

For a full look at all the additional games set to release over the remainder of the year, as well as a list of games targeting a launch next year in 2021, check out our new games 2020 guide for more.