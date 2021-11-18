Ghost Recon Breakpoint is letting players plant a tree in the game to plant one IRL

Ghost Recon Breakpoint players can plant a tree in game to plant one in real life, as part of a new collaboration between Ubisoft and environmental group Ecologi.

The Ghost Recon Breakpoint Plant A Tree Initiative kicked off today and will run through December 20. During that time, players will be able to solve a riddle on the initiative's official website to track down the location they'll need to visit (don't worry if you're not great at riddles and puzzles, the site has some hints ready to go which should help you sort things out if you need them).

Once you find the proper location on the island of Auroa, you can plant a tree, sit back, and watch it grow. Your investigative and horticultural efforts will be rewarded in-game with a special gear patch and gardener title, and your rewards and the tree itself will persist even after the event is over. For every player who plants a tree on Auroa, Ubisoft will donate to Ecologi to cover the cost of planting a tree in the real world. That tree will hopefully persist long after the event is over as well.

On top of that, players who want to do even more (or just get some cool in-game gear) can pick up the Snow Woods Ghillie Bundle from the in-game store, with 5€ worth of the proceeds from each purchase also going toward Ecologi.