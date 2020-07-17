Ghost of Tsushima Charms guide: The best charm builds for Fighting, Stealth, and Archery

Ghost of Tsushima charms let you provide Jin with new skills in battle, or buff his statistics so he can hit harder and survive longer. Many of the minor charms are gained at random as rewards for story and side missions, but there are also some secret major charms provided as rewards for climbing to the top of shrines, and others that are available to players for fulfilling certain criteria tied to the side content in Ghost of Tsushima. In this guide, we’re going to run through some of the best Ghost of Tsushima charms, as well as group sets of charms under certain play styles such as fighting, stealth, and archery so you can really fine-tune your build.
Best Ghost of Tsushima charms
The charms listed below include our picks for the best charms in Ghost of Tsushima, regardless of your play style. They’re well worth equipping once found so you can improve Jin’s skills - the Charm of Inari, in particular, is worth seeking out first, as it will make all of the game’s upgrades much easier to attain. The Charm of Toxic Demise is right at the top too, as if you upgrade your Wind Chime capacity, you can simply throw all eight of them into a Mongol camp and clear it without combat.
Charm of Inari
- Increases supplies, predator hides, bamboo and yew wood gained from collecting
- Pray at Arrow Peak Shrine in Izuhara
Charm of Toxic Demise
- Wind Chimes release poison vapours that kill enemies when they pick them up
- Unlocked via a legend tier increase (complete tales and side objectives to build your legend)
Charm of Inari’s Might
- Increase health/melee damage by a massive amount
- Complete Inari Shrines after unlocking all charm slots
Charm of Silence
- Reduces enemy detection speed by 15% and increases Resolve gains by a massive amount
- Complete Inari Shrines after unlocking all charm slots
Charm of Hidden Blades
- Throw two additional Kunai (legend rank increase)
- Unlocked via a legend tier increase (complete tales and side objectives to build your legend)
Charm of Uneven Standing
- Sticky bombs knock down affected targets, leaving them vulnerable for longer
- Unlocked via a legend tier increase (complete tales and side objectives to build your legend)
Charm of Resistance III
- Reduces all damage by a major amount
- Complete tales with the ‘Minor Defense Charm’ reward
Ghost of Tsushima charms: Fighting build
This build is for the players who want to dominate in combat – it’s focused on reducing damage dealt to Jin and improving damage dealt to his enemies, as well as providing a few important skills that can save you in a bind, and keeping your Resolve at a decent level in combat. Both the Minor and Major charms here focus on making combat easier – just make sure to unlock the Iron Will Technique so you can receive the health-boosting benefit from the Charm of Izanami, if you get downed.
Charm of Izanami
- Iron Will revives you at 50% of your maximum health
- Pray at Marsh Rock Shrine in Toyotama
Charm of Mizu-No-Kami
- Parries, Perfect Parries and Perfect Dodges are easier to perform
- Pray at Spring Falls Shrine in Izuhara
Charm of Dual Destruction II
- Attacks have a 10% chance to deal double damage
- Complete tales with the ‘Minor Melee Charm’ reward
Charm of Rejuvenation
- Slowly recover up to 2 resolve while in combat
- Complete tales with the ‘Minor Defense Charm’ reward
Charm of Fortitude
- 20% chance to survive lethal damage and gain resolve
- Complete tales with the ‘Minor Defense Charm’ reward
Charm of Unyielding II
- Majorly reduces damage taken while at 50% health or less
- Complete tales with the ‘Minor Defense Charm’ reward
Ghost of Tsushima charms: Stealth build
This stealth-focused charm build will help you creep through the shadows undetected, making it so stealth attacks from grass are unseen, and enemies will stop searching for Jin if you manage to alert them – if you haven’t taken them out with the poison arrows already. It also includes the useful Wind Chimes poison trick mentioned earlier, the ultimate stealthy ability in Ghost of Tsushima.
Charm of Hoori-No-Mikoto
- Remain hidden when Assassinating enemies from grass
- Pray at Turtle Rock Shrine in Toyotama
Charm of Toxic Demise
- Wind Chimes release poison vapours that kill enemies when they pick them up
- Unlocked via a legend tier increase (complete tales and side objectives to build your legend)
Yuriko’s Keepsake
- Arrows have a 15% chance to poison enemies
- Complete Yuriko’s Tales of Tsushima
Charm of Hidden Sight
- Enemies stop hunting for you 40% faster
- Complete tales with the ‘Minor Stealth Charm’ reward
Charm of Enduring Affliction
- Status effects last 50% longer and deal 50% more damage
- Complete tales with the ‘Minor Utility Charm’ reward
Charm of Silence
- Reduces enemy detection speed by 15% and increases Resolve gains by a massive amount
- Complete Inari Shrines after unlocking all charm slots
Ghost of Tsushima charms: Archery build
This charm build is all about making Jin the ultimate archer. The buffs we recommend render his arrows silent, and focus on replenishing his stock of ammo as he takes down enemies in combat. There’s also the added benefit of improved reload speed and arrow damage, as well as adding a deadly poison tick to each shot.
Charm of Izanagi
- Landing a headshot has a 40% chance to return an arrow
- Pray at Winding Mountain Shrine in Izuhara
Charm of Azumi-No-Isora
- Arrows are silent on impact
- Pray at Cloud Ridge Shrine in Toyotama
Charm of Swift Return
- Missed standard arrows have a 25% chance of being recoverable
- Complete tales with the ‘Minor Ranged Charm’ reward
Charm of Efficiency
- 15% increase to nocking and reload speeds
- Complete tales with the ‘Minor Ranged Charm’ reward
Charm of Precision
- Moderate increase to arrow damage
- Complete tales with the ‘Minor Ranged Charm’ reward
Yuriko’s Keepsake
- Arrows have a 15% chance to poison enemies
- Complete Yuriko’s Tales of Tsushima
