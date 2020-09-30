Get this gorgeous Sea of Thieves ship sail and help raise money for Stand Up To Cancer

Sea of Thieves has just added a gorgeous new star-studded ship sail that's available for purchase with proceeds going to Stand Up To Cancer. Check out the trailer above to see the Sails of Union in all its glory.

The Sails of Union are certainly pretty - during the daytime they're a soft golden hue with blue-black details and what looks like small holes dotted across them. At night, light streams through those holes, giving the illusion of a night sky teeming with stars. The Sails of Union feature an arrow logo not unlike Stand Up To Cancer's logo. These sails would be a lovely addition to your pirate ship, and well worth the money, as the proceeds will go to a charity well known for funding the newest and most promising cancer treatments. You can get the Sails of Union for £4.99/$5.99 on both Steam and the Microsoft Store.

For every purchase made on the Microsoft Store, 100% of the profits will be donated, while 75% of the Steam purchases will be donated. Purchases made outside the US will benefit Cancer Research UK in support of Stand Up To Cancer, while in the US, proceeds will go directly to Stand Up To Cancer. The Sails of Union will be available from now until November 6, so there's plenty of time to spice up your ship for a good cause.

It's great to see Saa of Thieves supporting the Stand Up To Cancer crew, and with sails that pretty, how can you say no to a donation?