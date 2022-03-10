George R.R. Martin provides update on Game of Thrones prequel series, including new titles

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has given an update on the upcoming prequel series coming our way on his blog .

Of the first of these series to hit our screens, House of the Dragon, he wrote: "What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more." The show is set around 300 years before the events of the original series and it's based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood about the Targaryen civil war. It stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, and more.

"I am excited about the other successor shows as well, however. I am dying to tell you all about them, but I am not supposed to, so…" Martin continued. "What can I tell you? Well, let’s see. Bruno Heller, the creator and showrunner of Rome, is writing his pilot script for the Corlys Velaryon series. That one started out as Nine Voyages, but now we’re calling it The Sea Snake, since we wanted to avoid having two shows with numbers in the title. The other one Ten Thousand Ships, the Nymeria series. Amanda Segel, our showrunner, has delivered a couple drafts of that one, and we are forging ahead. The third of the live action shows is the Dunk & Egg series, helmed by Steve Conrad."

He added: "The first season will be an adaptation of the first novella, The Hedge Knight. Contrary to what you may have read online, the show will not be called Dunk & Egg, which could be mistaken for a sitcom by viewers unfamiliar with the stories. We’re leaning toward A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for the series title, though The Hedge Knight has its partisans as well."