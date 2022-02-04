Genshin Impact update 2.6 finally reveals new 5-star Kamisato Ayato and The Chasm

The Genshin Impact update 2.5 trailer and showcase also slipped in some big teasers for update 2.6, which we now know will introduce The Chasm and new five-star Kamisato Ayato.

The Chasm has been marked on Genshin Impact's map, just west of Liyue, for many months now, but we've never been able to access it. It'll still be off-limits when update 2.5 arrives on February 16 (technically the night before for Western players), but we'll finally get to explore this region in Genshin Impact update 2.6, which should arrive on Wednesday, March 30. Early concept art for The Chasm suggests we're in for a dangerous and decrepit underground adventure with new Ruin-type monsters standing in our way.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Today's big news blast also gave us our first look at Kamisato Ayato, who was previously teased in some brief dialogue for one of Arataki Itto's trailers. Ayato is the older brother of Kamisato Ayaka, one of Inazuma's most popular and influential women, and the leader of the Kamisato clan.

Ayato's reveal art confirms he's a hydro user and implies he uses a sword, but as we've seen with characters like Raiden Shogun and Tartaglia, it's possible that the hydro sword he's brandishing here is part of a stance change rather than his main weapon. Either way, expect some slick hydro slashes when Ayato arrives.

