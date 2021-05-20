The best Genshin Impact Eula build makes the most of this new Cryo character, called Eula on the current Born of Ocean Swell banner. Watch out Diluc, a new five-star Claymore DPS has entered the world of Genshin Impact, and if the Gacha Gods heed your prayers, Eula will make a very valuable addition to your Genshin Impact team.

But only, of course, with the best Genshin Impact Elua build. As goes for all Genshin Impact characters, Eula’s strength will depend on your choice of Weapon, Artifacts, and allies. With the proper equipment, the Spindrift Knight and Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company (yes, that’s her title) can slay any enemy on your path.

Let’s take a look at the best Genshin Impact Eula build options.

Eula Weapon, Element, and base stats

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Eula is only the second five-star Claymore character added to Genshin Impact. Preceded by Qiqi and Ganyu, she’s the third five-star character using the Cryo Element. That means she doesn’t face too much competition in either category, which likely leaves you free to bestow your best Claymore on her.

Eula has a very high base attack and high base HP stat compared to other characters. Her attack power is further strengthened by her Ascension stat: +38,4% critical damage at max level.

Eula’s attacks, Elemental Skill and Elemental Ability

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Eula’s Normal Attack is an unusually fast series of Claymore strikes. Regardless of Elemental abilities, weapons, and Artifacts, Eula’s Normal Attack DPS is even better than Diluc’s. Her Charged Attack (performing a Claymore spin with final blow damage) is similar, but her plunging damage is slightly lower.

The Spindrift Knight’s Elemental Skill is very powerful, but a bit tricky. Hitting opponents after pressing it will stack up to two ‘Grimheart’, which increases Eula’s resistance to interruption and defense. However, if you hold Eula’s Elemental Skill instead, she will consume all Grimheart and deal area-of-effect Cryo damage to enemies in front of her. Consuming Grimheart will have the following effects: it decreases nearby opponents’ physical and Cryo resistance, and it creates a Cryo damage ‘Icewhirl Brand’ for every Grimheart stack consumed.

Eula’s Elemental Burst also deals Cryo damage to nearby opponents. After that, the Burst will automatically summon a Lightfall Sword which follows Eula around for 7 seconds or until she leaves the battlefield. The Sword can be charged by performing any other attack. When the timer runs out, the Lightfall Sword will explode and deal physical damage based on its charge level.

Eula will gain the following passive talents by leveling up:

Consuming Grimheart will summon an additional Shattered Lightfall Sword which explodes immediately and deals 50% of the normal Lightfall Sword’s base damage.

Using Eula’s Elemental Burst resets the cooldown of her Elemental Skill and immediately grants her 1 Grimheart.

Eula has a 10% chance to receive double the product when crafting Talent Level-Up Materials.

Do you need Eula’s Constellation upgrades?

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Although this would cost many Wishes, Eula becomes extremely powerful if you manage to upgrade her Constellation. Eula’s first Constellation upgrade boosts her physical damage after using her Elemental Skill, which can work wonders if you use it together with the Lightfall Sword explosion. The second Constellation upgrade greatly decreases the Elemental Skill’s cooldown, meaning you will almost always be able to use it.

However, any further Constellation upgrade will simply increase the max Talent level, increase Lightfall Sword damage against low-HP enemies, or make it easier to stack Lightfall Sword energy. None of these Constellation upgrades is a requirement for a strong Eula build.

How to build Eula in Genshin Impact 1.5

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Based on all this, Eula is a perfect main DPS. Her high attack power, high HP, and Claymore weapon make Eula one of the strongest and sturdiest melee fighters in the game. When you start building her, be sure to focus on physical damage rather than Cryo. Her Elemental Skill is best used to weaken her enemies just before her Elemental Burst (which then deals both Cryo and physical damage).

Keep in mind that Eula’s Lightfall Sword cannot be transferred to allies. She needs a lot of active combat time to charge and finish her Elemental attacks, so don’t try to build Eula as your new Cryo sub-DPS. Maximize her physical damage output by choosing physical damage, attack, and critical damage as her main Weapon and Artifact stats. It would be best if you can upgrade her critical rate through Artifact sub-stats.

The best Genshin Impact Eula build

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Naturally, we want to give Eula an attack-based Artifact set. There are several suitable sets, but some are slightly better than others. Let’s take a look at the best Artifact sets for Eula:

Pale Flame: A two-piece set grants 25% extra physical damage, and a four-piece set increases Eula’s attack by 9% whenever she hits an opponent with her Elemental Skill. This stacks up to two times. When that happens, the two-piece effect is doubled. As Eula will frequently hit enemies with her Elemental Skill, she can easily maintain this effect. Pale Flame is therefore the best Artifact set for Eula.

A two-piece set grants 25% extra physical damage, and a four-piece set increases Eula’s attack by 9% whenever she hits an opponent with her Elemental Skill. This stacks up to two times. When that happens, the two-piece effect is doubled. As Eula will frequently hit enemies with her Elemental Skill, she can easily maintain this effect. Pale Flame is therefore the best Artifact set for Eula. Gladiator’s Finale: The two-piece set increases Eula’s attack power by 18%, and the four-piece set will increase her Normal Attack damage by 35%. This Artifact set is easier to come by than Pale Flower, and it doesn’t need any special actions to reach its maximum potential. It’s a very good alternative.

The two-piece set increases Eula’s attack power by 18%, and the four-piece set will increase her Normal Attack damage by 35%. This Artifact set is easier to come by than Pale Flower, and it doesn’t need any special actions to reach its maximum potential. It’s a very good alternative. Martial Artist: If you don’t have enough Pale Flame or Gladiator’s Finale Artifacts yet, Martial Artist is a good substitute. A two-piece set will increase your Normal and Charged Attack damage by 15%, and a four-piece set will increase that by an additional 25% for eight seconds after using an Elemental Skill.

Best Weapon for Eula in Genshin Impact 1.5

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Many Claymores in Genshin Impact are focused on attack power, which is perfect for Eula. That said, the following Claymores match her playstyle the best:

Song of Broken Pines: This is the best five-star Weapon for Eula as it has the highest base attack, a physical damage bonus, and an attack power and attack speed buff. Don’t worry if you got a five-star Claymore other than Song of Broken Pines though; all five-stars work really well for her.

This is the best five-star Weapon for Eula as it has the highest base attack, a physical damage bonus, and an attack power and attack speed buff. Don’t worry if you got a five-star Claymore other than Song of Broken Pines though; all five-stars work really well for her. Snow-tombed Starsilver: This four-star Claymore is absolutely perfect for a Cryo main DPS. Besides the physical damage bonus, Normal and Charged Attacks have a chance to deal extra area-of-effect attacks to opponents. This effect is greatly increased when the opponent is affected by (you guessed it) Cryo.

This four-star Claymore is absolutely perfect for a Cryo main DPS. Besides the physical damage bonus, Normal and Charged Attacks have a chance to deal extra area-of-effect attacks to opponents. This effect is greatly increased when the opponent is affected by (you guessed it) Cryo. Serpent Spine: This four-star Claymore increases Eula’s critical rate, which is useful in combination with her critical damage Ascension stat. But beware: while Eula’s attack power increases for every 4 seconds she spends on the field, her HP decreases. Considering Eula’s high base HP and selfish playstyle (she needs a lot of time in active combat anyway), the Serpent Spine can be absolutely perfect for her.

This four-star Claymore increases Eula’s critical rate, which is useful in combination with her critical damage Ascension stat. But beware: while Eula’s attack power increases for every 4 seconds she spends on the field, her HP decreases. Considering Eula’s high base HP and selfish playstyle (she needs a lot of time in active combat anyway), the Serpent Spine can be absolutely perfect for her. Skyrider Greatsword: Don’t have any four-star Claymores yet? Then you should use the three-star Skyrider Greatsword for the time being. It has a good physical damage secondary stat and gives a small attack buff when scoring Normal or Charged Attack hits.

Best team build for Eula in Genshin Impact 1.5

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Even with the very best Claymore and Artifacts, your Eula can’t truly shine if she doesn’t have great allies. As a main DPS, she needs allies who can help her set up Elemental Reactions and offer support buffs without spending a lot of time on the battlefield.

First, choose a good Elemental Resonance. Using a Cryo support is almost always a good idea, as this will increase damage against Cryo-affected enemies. Diona can easily fulfill the role of Cryo backup while also providing Eula with a shield. The second best Elemental Resonance combo for Eula is using two Pyro’s. This will increase her attack power. Thanks to his Elemental Burst attack buff, Bennett is probably the best choice. Use the other Pyro slot for a quick and passive sub-DPS like Xiangling.

That still leaves one or two slots open for Elemental Reactions. It’s strongly recommended to go for Superconduct (Cryo and Electro) as this greatly diminishes enemies’ physical resistance. An Electro sub-DPS like Fischl would be the perfect choice, but even Lisa will suffice.

Alternatively, consider putting a good Hydro sub-DPS on Eula’s team. After causing the Frozen Elemental Reaction, Eula can use her Claymore to shatter her enemies and deal additional physical damage. A Hydro support like Xingqiu would be great in this role.