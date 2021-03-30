Genshin Impact added an in-game lyre, and players have already made a ton of great song covers

Genshin Impact players are using the recently introduced lyre to create covers of some all-time great songs.

Genshin Impact update 1.4 introduced the Mondstadt Festival and the lyre is playable via an in-game keyboard. Naturally, someone's already played Through the Fire and Flame by Dragonforce on the thing, and that's just one of the many impressive covers we've heard so far.

YouTuber Taka GG has posted several lyre covers in the last few days, including the new Attack on Titan anime OP and Megalovania from Undertale . These fast-paced, highly detailed covers are really only possible thanks to a script that can play any sheet music you feed into it. The Genshin Impact lyre has three keys with seven notes, each mapped to a specific keystroke or button depending on your platform, so there's a lot going on.

I'm sure there are some talented musicians and rhythm gamers who could pull this stuff off naturally, but it'd be damn near impossible to hit chords like this even with a ton of practice. Writing the sheet music and letting technology handle the rest is far simpler, and still produces some stunning covers.

Speaking of talented musicians: ChaconneScott, an actual pianist who's done covers of many Genshin Impact songs, has composed an equally impressive range of tracks using the new in-game lyre. This take on Ganyu's theme, which shows off what one person and careful layering can do, is especially charming:

Other standouts include the one and only Bad Apple , Rubia from developer MiHoYo's Honkai Impact 3rd, and another stunning rendition of Megalovania (for there can never be enough Megalovania covers). We look forward to the first four-lyre Genshin Impact concert, which we can only assume is being arranged as we speak.