Game of Thrones season 8 set to premiere in April 2019 - start your recap now

Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere in April 2019, HBO has revealed. That means the new six-episode season will comfortably begin (and end) within the first half of 2019, which was the announced window HBO has been working with for a while. That's not far off at all!

The announcement was first made in the above teaser video, which sadly doesn't showcase any new footage about season 8. But at least it's a quick recap of many of the dramatic moments that led up to the current, semi-apocalyptic state of events in Westeros. Speaking of which, uh, spoiler warning if you're not caught up.

We already got to take a little bit of a peek into the final season of Game of Thrones in its first official set photo , showing Daenerys and Jon Snow embracing as they regard the audience (or maybe a bunch of White Walkers) with varying degrees of suspicion. Back in August, HBO gave us our first, very brief, look at season 8 in motion in a preview of all its upcoming 2019 shows. We also have a bumper crop of Game of Thrones theories if you're ready to delve deep into some informed speculation while you wait for the answers to arrive.