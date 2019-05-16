These Game of Thrones season 8 finale images are setting up Dany as the show’s ultimate villain

Welp. This is it. Game of Thrones season 8 – and the show as a whole – is drawing to a close. It hasn’t been without its fiery and frenetic moments but, as these pair of new Game of Thrones finale images show (HBO isn’t giving much away, clearly), all that’s left is cold, cold ashes. It sets up an intriguing final chapter to a controversial six-episode curtain call – and also paints Dany as the villain of the piece. But one question remains: Who’s going to be the one to take her down?

As posted by the HBO PR Twitter account, the two (count ‘em, two) images are focused on events in King’s Landing. The Mother of Dragons’ attempts to cook the Westerosi capital medium-well went a bit overboard and now, inevitably, there’s not a lot left to rule when your citizens have been scattered to the wind.

A lot has to be said for the beautiful framing of this first Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 image. In it, Dany could easily be substituted for a Darth Vader or Thanos. She has her Unsullied forces flanking her and, finally, she rules over all. Chilling.

Image credit: HBO

…but don’t count on her sitting on the Iron Throne just yet. As the second of two finale images is keen to hint, there’s plenty of usurpers waiting in the shadows. Tyrion Lannister, of course, being one of them. The pained look on his face suggests that trouble is a-brewing and, maybe, just maybe, he’s just heard about the fates of his brother and sister.

And that’s it. HBO, clearly, isn’t too keen on showing its hand before Sunday. No look at Winterfell; no shots of how Arya, Jon, or Sansa might try and stake a claim to win the Game of Thrones, and, thankfully, no shot of Bronn skulking about with his crossbow in tow. But it’s here where it all ends. Game of Thrones is coming to a close – and Dany’s the only thing standing between some beloved fan favourites and a (relatively) happy ending.

Not long to go until we find out whether our best Game of Thrones theories come true or turn to ashes. Which will it be?