"Crushed my heart into a million pieces" - The internet reacts to Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4

Who’d have thought the Game of Thrones season 8 Battle of Winterfell episode would be dwarfed by what comes after? But that was pretty much the case with Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5, which delivered a large dose of shocking moments, as well as a death or two to really stoke the fires before the show’s final act. It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Twitter users had their say on some long-awaited lovey-dovey moments, as well as the shortest game of Winterfell whispers in recorded history. Big spoilers follow!

Ghost is alive

Phew. The last remaining Direwolf, Ghost, ran off into the darkness during the Battle of Winterfell and many fans feared the worst. Little did we know that an even more tragic moment was yet to come. Sure, Ghost is alive and that’s all well and good, but Jon’s blanking of his family pet had many fans feeling upset.

I’ve watched a lot of f’d up stuff on Game Of Thrones, but dipping on Ghost like that was by far the most brutal.May 6, 2019

atleast ghost is alive. #gameofthronesMay 6, 2019

Jon to Tormund: Ghost belongs with you in the north#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/HaUMqD5TsuMay 6, 2019

#DemThrones #Gameofthrones #GameofThrones8x04 Ghost coming back to Jon after he finds out Rhaegal died pic.twitter.com/GPtYY8dsHqMay 6, 2019

Gendry's proposal

Maybe it’s the Stark’s recent record at weddings, or the fact that Arya really is No One, but she turned down Gendry (the newly-minted lord of Storm’s End) and his proposal in lightning-quick time.

Arya: "You'd be a wonderful lord, and any lady would be lucky to have you"Gendry: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/DhPbFElooHMay 6, 2019

Arya turning down marrying Gendry and being his lady because she still has her own goals and shit to do is a BIG MOOD #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/CqoKzM7o50May 6, 2019

Arya loving Gendry but still deciding that she’s not a lady and has unfinished business #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/gHIzXiLJbGMay 6, 2019

Jamie and Brienne

However, the ‘shippers didn’t have to go home empty handed. After giving Brienne funny looks all night, the Kingslayer, Jaime, finally plucked up the courage to lie beside her. Of course, this being Thrones, he broke her heart in the end. This was a dispiriting 70 minutes, huh?

when jaime got on that horse and left brienne fuckin crying in the snow for cersei #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/s1FplMTnCMMay 6, 2019

You know who would've never slept with brienne and then left her to be with his sister. #GameofThrones #Tormund pic.twitter.com/xvTSY0V0tOMay 6, 2019

Jamie literally took Brienne’s virginity, made her fall head over heels, and then told her that he’ll always be more in love with his sister. The level of fuccboi! #GameofThronesMay 6, 2019

i'm confused by the Brienne takes too. it was painful to watch but if you think a super strong amazing woman doesn't also sometimes end up stupidly crying over a dude who doesn't deserve her we've led different lives and i'm not ashamed to admit it.May 6, 2019

Podrick realizing he's got to chop off Jaime's other hand because of how he left Ser Brienne #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GoY15ttuwkMay 6, 2019

Bronn strikes a bargain

That bloody crossbow. Just when we thought everything was right in the world, Bronn swaggers in with his weapon (no, not that weapon) pointed at the Lannister brothers. He swore to Cersei he’d kill them, but now he’s been promised High Garden by Tyrion. Methinks Bronn has one more barter left in him – and it may be his undoing. You don’t play the Game of Thrones and stack the deck in your favour without your head ending up on a pike at some point.

Tyrion: Ayo how was Brienne?Jaime: Bro chill outBronn: pic.twitter.com/ONk3bDmjptMay 6, 2019

Bronn pulling up on Winterfell like :“Give me a city and I don’t kill you” pic.twitter.com/Ol5fme3UmBMay 6, 2019

Bronn to Jamie and Tyrion pic.twitter.com/DOPFOhQYXkMay 6, 2019

the guards at winterfell just letting bronn come in with a crossbow #GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/fiBvbTgEqYMay 6, 2019

The secret's out

Have you heard? Jon Snow’s a Targaryen. Everyone else has too. Jon told Sansa and Arya; Sansa then told Tyrion; Tyrion then told Varys and… you can see where I’m going with this. Treason’s on the mind of Dany’s two biggest (remaining) allies, and it’s all because Jon couldn’t keep his mouth shut.

#GameOfThrones Jon tells Arya and Sansa and swore them to secrecy only to let Sansa tell it to Tyrion who told it to Varys. Ned Stark in heaven after keeping the secret for 2 decades: pic.twitter.com/d8efZvvoMGMay 6, 2019

Ned took that secret to his grave and Jon’s raggedy ass couldn’t keep it for 4 episodes #DemThronesMay 6, 2019

Jon: Can you keep a secret? Sansa: pic.twitter.com/knlBD23gx0May 6, 2019

Dany watching Jon telling the secret to the #Starks #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/cN0LuG6BlSMay 6, 2019

Two big deaths send a message

RIP Rhaegar the dragon and Missandei. Both fell at the hands of Euron and The Mountain respectively this week, though it’s only served to anger Dany and excite fans heading into the final two episodes.

The exact moment that crushed my heart into a million pieces. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/hVuQrk36Z9May 6, 2019

Missandei of Naath, trusted advisor + friend of Queen Daenerys Targaryen & Grey Worm’s boo. We’ll never forget you. #GOT pic.twitter.com/G3qhttO7y2May 6, 2019

#GameOfThrones Sansa to Daenerys: if you leave now you'll be making a mistake5 minutes later: *rhaegal dies* *missandei gets killed* *daenerys' fleet is destroyed* Sansa: pic.twitter.com/rStIO8cv2ZMay 6, 2019

She lost Jorah.She lost the Dothraki.She lost Rhaegal.She lost Missandei.She lost her claim to the throne.She's losing Jon.The Mad Queen is awaken.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ugdqtVITn4May 6, 2019

