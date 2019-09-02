Game of Thrones creators (finally) reveal the reason behind *that* coffee cup controversy

Game of Thrones showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff have broken their silence and given their reaction to the Daenerys coffee cup controversy during a recent interview. The pair also explained their theory as to how the infamous cup of joe made it on to the screen, as well as the Game of Thrones season 8 scene they’ve watched hundreds of times.

Speaking to Star Channel in Japan, Benioff joked, “In Persian rugs, I think it’s tradition when you make the rug to add a little mistake,” but admitted that “at first I couldn’t believe it and then it was just embarrassment.”

So, how did it make it past the keen eyes of the editors as well as the showrunners? “We’re concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow,” Benioff said, “That we just couldn’t see this coffee cup in the middle.”

Unfortunately, the internet weren’t concentrating too much on the two then-lovebirds. The widely-memed incident, which involved Daenerys sitting over a Starbucks cup at Winterfell in a scene from the fourth episode of Game of Thrones’s final season, drew the attention of, well, just about everybody.

The first reactions were decidedly brutal, while Sophie Turner dispelled one myth earlier this year, telling us that it wasn’t a Starbucks cup and it was a “conspiracy” from the coffee giants to get more publicity. Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, also blamed it on co-star (and new MCU arrival) Kit Harington.

On a more positive note, Benioff revealed one of his favourite scenes from Game of Thrones – from the very same episode, in fact.

Brienne being made a knight by Jaime Lannister is something “I’ve watched probably 400 times and every time it gets me a little bit thrilled, and I tear up. I love that scene.”

