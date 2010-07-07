Game music of the day: Transformers: War for Cybertron

Welcome to GamesRadar's daily blast of all things pertaining to the ever-growing field of game music. Each post will introduce new sounds, games, composers and fan-made remixes of gaming's greatest aural achievements.

July 6, 2010

Game: Transformers: War for Cybertron

Song: Til All Are One

Composer: Stan Bush



Above: The full version of Til All Are One by Stan Bush

Transformers: War for Cybertron is a celebration of what makes classic Transformers great, working as fine prequel to the first generation of Transformers toys (known as G1 to fans). Whether it was classic lines from the animated film, such as “first we crack the shell, then we crack the nuts inside,” or just hearing Optimus’ classic voice as he lead the bots to take down Tripticon, it was an amazing tribute to disguised robots, on top of being a great action game. But the best was to come when the credits finally rolled.

Once the game finished, players were treated to “Til All Are One” by the one and only Stan Bush. Bush wrote some of the best songs on the Transformers animated film soundtrack, so it’s only fitting that he bring more of his earnest rock ballads to this game. We just love his passion when singing about, “robotic warriors giv(ing) their all,” and the ‘80s guitars take us back to our childhood when this type of music caused goosebumps. But what’s really great is that it’s a new '80s classic, like a relic of that decade, thawed out in 2010 for our enjoyment, and it fits perfectly with the theme of original film’s classic soundtrack.



Above: And here's how it appears in the game

This “new” song was a reworking of an older hit of Bush’s, the rockin’ “Ground Zero,” only with one million percent more transforming added to it, and it was the theme of BotCon ’97, the big Transformers Convention of that year, so the most hardcore Autobots fans had heard this one before. All in all, it was the perfect closer to the best Transformers game ever. We leave you with the song that putStan Bushon the map, “The Touch.”



Above: The song that made Stan famous almost 25 years ago

