Galaxy of Madness takes readers on an "existential retrofuturistic adventure"

Vagrant Queen's Magdalene Visaggio returns to outer space adventures, this time with Powers' Michael Avon Oeming and Taki Soma. Together they have launched Galaxy of Madness, a "bright, fun, and existential retrofuturistic adventure" following a second-generation space archaeologist who grew up in a universe that thought her parents' theories were wrong - but she's going to prove them right, and vindicate her family.

(Image credit: Michael Avon Oeming/Taki Soma)

"Galaxy of Madness tells the story of Vigil Virgo, a space archaeologist in the forty-first century," Oeming tells Newsarama. "In this story, she follows the trail of her long-lost parents into the forgotten and mind-bending history of the universe in a Kirby-esque world of Silver Age science fiction -- a trail that will place her on a collision course with her adoptive father, Odysseus Rex!"

Galaxy of Madness is planned to be a 12-issue series, and the first five issues are already drawn - with plans to serialize it monthly on Patreon ahead of an eventual print edition. In addition to the comic book issues itself, the Patron will include scripts, concept art, and "artifacts" from the world of Galaxy of Madness.

Check out this preview of Galaxy of Madness #1:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Avon Oeming/Taki Soma) Galaxy of Madness #1 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Avon Oeming/Taki Soma) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Avon Oeming/Taki Soma) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Avon Oeming/Taki Soma)

"Mags and I have been creatively talking for a while, and during the pandemic we decided we wanted to create something as independent as possible," says Oeming. "We figured we can have a soft roll-out, and build the audience over time rather than trying to get them all at once like a print comic. One of the many advantages of going digital-first."

Galaxy of Madness #1 (of 12) is available now on Patreon.

