FrightFest 2010:10 Festival Picks

Essentially District 9 taking a road trip through The Mist , Monsters mixes heart-felt romance, creature-feature scares and epic apocalyptic landscapes to dazzling effect.



Director Gareth Edwards has belied his insanely small budget for this film, which sees alien lifeforms spreading their way across America after having arrived on a NASA probe. Half of Mexico has been quarantined, the military are struggling to deal with the problem, and journalist Andrew (Scoot McNairy) is tasked with travelling across the 'infected zone' to save his boss's daughter.

