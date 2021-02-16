Fresh Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster rumours surface on Rockstar's forums

A new rumour regarding Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster is making the rounds.

Over on Rockstar's official GTA forums, fans have been discussing the topic of future DLC. The topic was started in November 2020 but it's still enjoying a healthy discourse to this day, and, more recently in January, one member who is listed as Mach1bud - and is known for having leaked credible information in the past - swung in and commented the word "Soon".

Users responded to the ominous comment with zeal, with one person wondering if the cryptic post was about DLC or if it was something entirely new. Later, Mach1bud said in a post that whatever is coming is "fucking awesome and I can't wait. I've wanted this to happen for many years now and I'm glad it's happening sooner rather than later".

While this doesn't point to anything in particular and is just musings on something unidentified, fans are wondering if this is entirely to do with a remaster of the first three Grand Theft Auto games. There's a lot of talk around a 'truck' and 'engines', which some people are speculating is in reference to a brand-new game engine which could be used to power this rumoured remaster. Another theory is that this 'engine' is used in the PS5 version of GTA 5.

Further speculation has been sparked when another one of the forum admins shared an image on Twitter - of some fan-made GTA 5 credit cards - which some people think contains a secret message.

Fan made shark cards pic.twitter.com/nrC55BuD94January 23, 2021

Evidence associated with the GTA Trilogy remaster rumour is being heavily combed over by elsewhere, with the Reddit post below exploring all of this information in great detail. You might want to put your tin hats on for this one, however, because the speculation runs a bit deep.

"If we look closely at the numbers of the shark cards we can see the numbers 2001,2002,2004,2013 which are the years these games came out, GTA III, GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas, GTA 5 [...] the date of GTA 5 refers to [the Expanded and Enhanced Edition] for PS5, followed by these dates puts B46 which means Before GTA 6. So we should get these games before GTA 6", the post reads.

There are some indications from the Reddit post above that we could be getting some news about GTA in less than 90 days, so keep an eye out. With that in mind, however, it's worth pointing out that with no official word from Rockstar and some heavy speculation going down in the forums, it's worth taking this with a generous pinch of salt.

