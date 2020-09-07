All Xbox Series X upgrade games confirmed so far

Xbox Series X promises to make huge strides for next-generation gaming, improving its hardware to support up to 120 FPS and 4K resolutions. There are many details that remain uncertain for the time being, including the release date and official price, but developers have been vocal about what we can expect from games that are making the jump from Xbox One - specifically free Xbox Series X upgrade games.

Whilst the Xbox One introduced backward compatibility with many games from the past generation, Xbox Series X will make use of Smart Delivery , which guarantees free enhancements across the current and next-gen. The biggest difference is that this is dependent on the developers’ choice, but there’s already a list detailing all confirmed Xbox Series X Optimized games .

In addition, we have gathered all the free Xbox Series X upgrade games that will receive enhancements if you already own the Xbox One versions. This list will be updated over time as more games and release dates are announced.

Game Release date Halo Infinite 2021 Cyberpunk 2077 TBD Assassin's Creed Valhalla TBD Destiny 2 TBD Sea of Thieves November 2020 Forza Horizon 4 November 2020 Watch Dogs Legion November 2020 Far Cry 6 TBD Marvel's Avengers November 2020 Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 TBD Hitman 3 2021 Dirt 5 November 2020 Scarlet Nexus TBD Chorus TBD Chivalry 2 TBD Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 TBD Yakuza: Like a Dragon TBD The Ascent TBD Call of the Sea TBD Gears 5 November 2020 Outriders TBD Fable 4 TBD The Medium November 2020 FIFA 21 TBD NBA 2K21 TBD

Interestingly, the kind of Xbox Series X upgrades games should expect to see when played on Microsoft's next-generation platform seems to range from game to game. Microsoft has said that these Xbox Series X Optimized titles should offer a selection (not always all) of the following enhancements: 4K resolution, framerates up to 120fps, DirectStorage support, DirectX raytracing, and super-fast load times. So it's not just prettier graphics and better performance for these titles.

Thankfully, what seems consistent is that all your progress will carry over, meaning no need to start from scratch to take advantage of those tasty Xbpx Series X benefits.

Check out the list of all confirmed upcoming Xbox Series X games while we wait for more news on the Xbox Series X price.