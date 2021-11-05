All Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds locations in Mexico

Look out for Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds while you zoom across Mexico to unlock classic cars for your car collection. Forza Horizon 5 brings back these secret collectible cars in a variety of locations within the Mexico map. As with previous Barn Finds, you’ll be picking up rumors as you play to hunt down secluded barns and find the automotive relic within. Forza Horizon 5 includes 14 of these hidden gems, including a 1953 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS, and a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. Here’s how and where to find all 14 of the Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds in Mexico.

How to find Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds cars and restore them

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To find all the Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds, you unfortunately can’t just seek all of them out right from the very start of the game. You need to first get a rumor from one of the Horizon Festival’s many representatives, like Alex or Alejandra. Most of these rumors appear to be tied to your progression through the Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Adventure campaign, but some can be unlocked by other means, such as buying the La Cabaña property in the northwest corner of the map which rewards you with a Barn Find rumor. We managed to get all 14 Barn Finds just before we completed the Horizon Adventure. Once you do have a rumor, check your map for any large purple circles with a barn icon in the centre. This is where the barn is rumored to be, so you need to head over to the circle.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

From here, you need to search the area for the barn itself. You’re looking for a white building with yellow doors at the front. Once you’ve found one, drive up to it and you’ll be put into a cutscene where your character and a Horizon rep will open the barn to reveal the rusted scraps of a classic car. You’ll still be able to see the barn’s location on your map even after you collect the car so you know exactly which car you got from which barn. You can also use empty barns to send and receive gifted cars to and from other players!

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

After you’ve collected the car, it’ll be stored in your collected but will be unusable until it has been repaired. This takes time but can be fast-tracked by paying in-game Credits (CR) to instantly repair the car. The time it takes to restore a car is tied to the value of the repairs needed, with the cost of repairs decreasing over time and acting as a sort of timer. Some cars, like the GMC Jimmy, take less than an hour to restore or repair costs of less than 100,000 CR, but the Ferrari 250 GTO will take many hours to restore and costs over 30 million CR to restore. You must fully unlock a restored Barn Find car to use it, however. You can do this by visiting one of your houses and accessing the Barn Finds list under the ‘Garage’ tab, and any restored cars will be ready to collect for your personal collection.

We’ve got the locations of all 14 of the Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds below, but here’s a couple of tips for finding the barns if you don’t want all the help. Firstly, you can use Drone Mode under the ‘Creative Hub’ tab of the pause menu to pilot a drone and scout the rumor area to find the barn, rather than having to drive around every inch of the area in a car. Also, the barns generally have a dirt track that leads up to them from a main road. These tracks are unmarked on the map, but you should be able to find them easily by using a drone and flying down any marked roads within the rumor area. Finally, you should also declutter the map by changing the map filters to show only Barn Finds and Landmarks.

Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds locations

Here are the locations for all 14 of the Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds and the cars contained within across Mexico. For most of the map images, the player icon is always positioned at the start of the dirt track that leads to the barn, so use those for easy access to the barns. The cars are also listed in the order we unlocked them, although you might unlock them in a slightly different order.

Ford Racing Escort 1967

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

You can find the Ford Racing Escort Barn Find up towards the peak of the volcano. On the map, look for the ‘La Gran Caldera’ label which is in the northwest section of Mexico. The barn is just above the L in ‘La’. Take the dirt track that comes off the wide hairpin turn on the dirt road to get to the barn easily.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

GMC Jimmy 1970

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Jimmy Barn Find is within the river area of Cascadas De Agua Azul, so you should definitely have an off-road car for this. There’s a dirt road that runs from the nearby Atlantes De Tula ruins down into the Cascadas river area. You’ll find a dirt track along this dirt road that leads to the barn.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Jaguar Sport XJR-15 1991

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

For the Jaguar Sport, you need to head to the Aeródromo En La Selva in the southwest section of Mexico. Once you’re there, head to the south side of the airfield and drive along the circuit’s dirt roads. You’ll find the barn just off one of these roads amongst lots of trees. The barn also covers the ‘mo’ of the Aeródromo map label.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Porsche 911 Carrera RS 1973

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To find the Porsche 911 barn, you need to start heading along the winding mountain road on the east side of the Caldera. Drive up the road until you pass the second hairpin turn section. You along this section of road, which should have you driving northwards, you’ll eventually find a dirt track on the left side. This is quite a long track but keep following it and you’ll eventually get to the barn.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Ford Mustang GT2+2 Fastback 1968

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Ford Mustang Barn Find is east-northeast of Guanajuato. Taking the east road out of the city, you then need to turn left onto a road that heads north. This road then curves right to face east and then curves left to face north again. There’s a dirt track leading to the barn on the road section after the two turns.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

BMW 2002 Turbo 1973

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The barn containing the BMW 2002 Turbo is just up a hill off the road on the north edge of the Mexico map, northwest of Guanajuato.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck 1993

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

For the Toyota Baja Truck Barn Find, you need to head to the southwest section of Mexico and look for these three landmarks to get in the right area: De Otro Mundo, Club De Ópalo De Fuego, and Palacio Azul Del Océano. The barn you’re looking for is along the crop circle just below the De Otro Mundo map label. Drive around the circle until you go just beyond the 4 o’clock position, and you’ll spot the barn nearby.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Ferrari 250 GTO 1962

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The 250 GTO is an incredibly expensive car, so this is definitely one to look out for. The barn is located very close to the east coast of Mexico near the Los Jardines road marked on the map. Look for the dirt road that links two regular roads that both eventually meet at a roundabout to find the track leading to the barn. It’s also roughly between Playa Azul and Valle De Las Ranas.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Renault 4L Export 1968

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

For the Renault Export Barn Find, you need to look in the northwest section of the Mexico map. The barn is northeast of the Baja Circuit and very close to the northern border of the map. If you’re driving westbound along the northernmost road, you’ll eventually reach a junction where you can turn left and head roughly south. Take this road and just before it turns right, look out for the dirt path and follow it to the barn.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Dodge Viper GTS ACR 1999

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Dodge Viper Barn Find is in the second A of Pantano in the ‘Gran Pantano’ map label text. You can find this region in the southeast corner of the Mexico map and north of the Ek’ Balam ruins.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Chevrolet Corvette 1953

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To find the Chevrolet Corvette, the barn you’re looking for is southeast of Tierra Próspera and just south of the main highway that spans the middle of the map. There’s a dirt road that crosses over a small river nearby, and following this road eastbound just after the river crossing will get you to the track that leads to the barn.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock 1968

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The barn for the Dodge Dart is next to Teotihuacan in the southern half of the Mexico map. Look for a dirt track along the horizontal road just south of the road strip in Teotihuacan. The barn is just below the ‘can’ in the Teotihuacan map label.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Ferrari F40 Competizione 1989

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

You can find the Ferrari F40 Barn Find in the southeast corner of the map just west of Tulum. The barn is off a dirt road in the swampy area of this part of Mexico. It’s also near Riviera Maya on the southeast coast and just north of Pantano De La Selva on the map.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Ford F100 1956

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

For the Ford F100 truck Barn Find, the barn you’re looking for is in a field just south of Tierra Próspera. The fields are enclosed in a road loop below the region’s label.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

That’s all 14 Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds. You can freely modify, drive, and race al these classic cars, so hopefully they bring you lots of podiums and wins. Make sure you look out for the other collectibles in Forza Horizon 5 too, including the XP and Fast Travel boards that you need to smash through.