The best Forza Horizon 4 cars in LEGO Speed Champions, plus the bricks, challenges and races needed to get them

There's a collection of new Forza Horizon 4 LEGO cars in the latest Speed Champions DLC. As you race you're awarded bricks used to auto-construct a home base and new LEGO vehicles. Coming up we're going to detail what it takes to unlock theses new Forza Horizon 4 LEGO cars as you complete the various challenges required .

This new Forza Horizon 4 DLC see Playground Games take its racing series to a literal playground of vibrant LEGO-themed driving environments. This expansion still feels like Forza Horizon 4, where you can grip asphalt like a pro or break through fences and freestyle off road. From circuit races to stunt jumps, its hundreds of Challenges will prove familiar, as will the credit and influence rewards you earn.

Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Mini Cooper S Rally

This is your starter car. Just launch the expansion and you'll be all set. Note that some Challenges are technically impossible to clear with this Mini (unless you can somehow tune it to reach 200 miles per hour), which is why you'll want to pick something with more horsepower in your collection. Yes, you can drive non-LEGO cars in this expansion, but if you want to maintain the LEGO theme, your next unlock is definitely an upgrade.

Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Ferrari F40 Competizione

It takes 600 LEGO bricks to unlock this plastic Italian powerhouse. The initial batch of Challenges award anywhere from 5 to 40 bricks so it should take an hour or two to get this car. Its high top speed makes it especially useful for speed trap and PR stunt Challenges.

Forza Horizon 4 Ferrari F40 Competizione

The LEGO Ferrari F40 is modeled after the 1987 model. This non-LEGO version is the 1989 model. Shortly after unlocking the LEGO Ferrari, the LEGO Ferrari F40 Speed Champions Race will be available. Win this point-to-point race and you can add yet another Italian sports car to your collection.

Forza Horizon 4 LEGO McLaren Senna

For the first several hours of playing LEGO Speed Champions, you'll have a couple chances to get behind the wheel of the LEGO McLaren Senna. Owning the actually car is another matter. You'll need to earn 2600 LEGO bricks to unlock this performance vehicle. This is an ideal set of wheels for completing the latter Challenge of this expansion.

Forza Horizon 4 McLaren Senna

Just like the Ferrari F40 race, unlocking the real life version of the McLaren Senna requires beating it in its Speed Champions Race. This race is available once you unlock the LEGO McLaren Senna.