You can download Fortnite on Switch from the eShop now

Fortnite is officially available on Nintendo Switch*. Just head to the eShop, download it and battle royale on the go is yours. After all the leaks it was always going to happen, and there was very little doubt it wouldn't be immediately available to play.

*Download went live for the US at 10AM PST and are being rolled out accross other territories as we speak. It should be available everywhere by the end of the day.

Here's a statement from Epic on the Switch version of Fortnite:

"On Nintendo Switch, Fortnite Battle Royale is the same game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and mobile. Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates. With Switch, you can squad up with your friends in the same room or around the world, and even play on the go."

Where can I download Fortnite on Switch?

Obviously, the Nintendo eShop. All the versions of Fortnite that currently exist are a free download on their respective platform's stores, with the Fortnite website only offering a download for PC. Fire up your Switch after 10am PST, head to the eShop and you'll find Fortnite on Switch to download.

At this point the option to link your Epic account for cross play isn't on the site yet although web code is live suggesting that's happening. We'll check back after 10am PST.

Are there any Nintendo skins for Fortnite on Switch?

This is a tricky one. Obviously fans would love Nintendo outfits, gliders, emotes and more for Fortnite on Switch but it is a cross platform game and everyone can play together - here's how to enable cross platform Fortnite matches in case you didn't know.

That means a Link skin would have to appear on PS4, or a Wario on Xbox One. That is... unlikely, so we'll have to see what Epic do on that front. Don't get your hopes up though.

