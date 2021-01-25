Fortnite Crew February 2021 rewards include a new skin and back bling

The Fortnite Crew February 2021 rewards have been unveiled for the forthcoming month, and included in the selection is a brand new character called Vi.

You can see a snapshot of Vi just below, depicted in two variant outfits, one in light pink and the other in a dark blue. According to the official Fortnite blog post announcing the Fortnite Crew February 2021 rewards, Vi is the "Fox Clan's last hope."

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Vi will be available to all Fortnite Crew members from January 31 at 7 p.m. ET. Making up the reward bundle for the month alongside the newcomer is the Foxbow Quiver Back Bling, the Crooked Claw Pickaxe, the Drift Shift Wrap for all weapons and vehicles, and a loading screen starring Vi. Additionally, all Fortnite Crew members will receive a payout of 1,000 V-Bucks alongside the new rewards.

Currently, the Green Arrow is available as the exclusive character outfit for Fortnite Crew members for January 2021. Included elsewhere in the monthly rewards were a Green Arrow-themed quiver back bling, a loading screen, a pickaxe, and the current Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5 Battle Pass. The current Battle Pass is always included with the Fortnite Crew membership, so you're guaranteed the unannounced Season 6 Battle Pass when it eventually arrives.

Earlier this month, Epic Games pledged to improve the Fortnite Crew membership system for all subscribers. Throughout the month of January, players have reported numerous issues with the subscription service, including being unable to collect their rewards, prevented from unsubscribing, and more. As an apology, Epic is offering a free Members Only emote for all subscribers until February 15.

For everything we know so far about the upcoming Fortnite season later this year, you can head over to our Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6 guide for more.