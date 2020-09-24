Football Manager 2021 launches for both PC and Xbox later this year

Football Manager 2021 is coming to more platforms than ever before this year, including PC, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and more, and already has a release date of November 24 on PC.

Sega's next game in its long-running sports sim franchise will be launching on the Epic Games Store and Steam on PC. If you pre-order the game before its release date of November 24, you'll be granted entry to an early access period, which should be available "roughly two weeks" before launch, according to a press release.

Football Manager 2021 is getting brand new features, some of which are a first for the series, according to Sega. The publisher isn't revealing what these new features are just yet, but have promised that they will begin announcing them from early October through Football Manager's social media channels.

For the first time in over a decade, Football Manager is returning to Xbox this November. It'll be available before the end of 2020 on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and it'll be a Play Anywhere title, meaning your progress on PC instantly transfers over to Xbox. Additionally, you'll only need to purchase Football Manager 2021 once to own it on the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Both Football Manager Touch and Football Manager Mobile will also be launching at some point after the main release of Football Manager 2021. The former will be available for PC, iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch, while Football Manager Touch will be launching on iOS and Android devices.

Football Manager 2021 is launching into a pretty packed November.