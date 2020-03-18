Football Manager 2020 is free-to-play on Steam for a week

For anyone in need of something to occupy their time while stuck at home, Sega is making Football Manager 2020 free-to-play for a limited time. The free trial only applies to the Steam version, and the fun ends promptly on Wednesday, March 25 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 3pm GMT.

"Football Manager 2020 allows you to run your football club, your way. Every decision counts in this year’s game with new features and polished game mechanics rewarding planning and progression like never before, empowering managers to develop and refine both your club’s and your own unique identity," reads the game's official description from Sega.

I can't say I've played Football Manager 2020, but GamesRadar's own Ford James called it "brilliant" and "a winning formula" in his review. Likewise, we ranked it among the best sports games to play in 2020.

Though, in case the football club-management sim isn't to your liking, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy games while you're holed up in your room for the foreseeable future. If you're looking to try out some new, and even unreleased games, you'd do well to check out the Steam Games Festival: Spring Edition, which adds over 40 free demos for new and unreleased games from now until March 23.

Or, if you'd rather play a more active role in the fight against COVID-19, you can now direct some of your gaming PC's unused GPU processing power to Folding@Home, which goes directly to research into the coronavirus.

