First Loki reactions call Tom Hiddleston's series the "best MCU show on Disney Plus so far"

The first reactions to Loki have hit the internet, and they're overwhelmingly positive.

Viewers are praising Tom Hiddleston's return as the loveable God of Mischief, while Loki's relationship with Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius is standing out as another highlight. One reaction even goes as far as calling Loki "the best MCU show on Disney Plus so far" – which, considering the caliber of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is a seriously high bar to clear.

We've rounded up some of the social media reactions to give you an idea of Loki's warm reception. Check them out below.

LOKI is the best MCU show on Disney+ so far! Finds clever ways to incorporate the past while introducing a whole new absorbing world for the future. Tom Hiddleston is naturally terrific as the series gives him more to do than ever before. A creative blast of mischief & intrigue. pic.twitter.com/580tUTFv52June 6, 2021 See more

#Loki is an absolute blast. Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief and gives his best performance to date. The connectivity of this show is evident and fans will appreciate every detail - Marvel has found a way to expand the MCU and do so in such a clever and unique way. pic.twitter.com/BOHPQVvArBJune 6, 2021 See more

No spoilers and full review to come. But so far I’m extraordinarily happy to report that #LOKI is exactly what I wanted it to be: funny, weird, and exciting television. pic.twitter.com/w8NTJdzsKgJune 6, 2021 See more

The 1st 2 eps of #LOKI were wonderful! Hiddleston's charisma/chemistry w/ Wilson will hook you. The real draw (and emotional gut punch at times), however, is watching this beloved villain move between doing the right thing and working for his own ends. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/2aOLtalVELJune 6, 2021 See more

I don’t really know where to start praising #Loki, so I’ll just say it’s IMO the strongest opening for a Disney+ show to date, the writing and directing are on another level. Shoutout to @iamkateherron, @michaelwaldron and @twhiddleston for continuing to push the bar in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/i55dVQKng2June 6, 2021 See more

WandaVision was meant to be a mystery box of sorts, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made statements on race and legacy. I think #Loki is designed to be the most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far, at least based on the first two episodes. It’s a cheeky action comedy... pic.twitter.com/iHIyDhsgyYJune 6, 2021 See more

The @LokiOfficial show is outstanding. Marvel continues to change things up, this is unlike anything they've done before. A focus on the god of mischief that gives us our best look at his character, his fears, his insecurities and his glorious purpose. Oh, and Owen Wilson rocks pic.twitter.com/jKERNTakMAJune 6, 2021 See more

The first 2 eps of #Loki are catnip for Marvel fans. Dense on world-building, callbacks & mystery. Hiddleston is on fire. The new characters rule & there's A TON to unpack & unravel.It's a little light on action (so far) but I didn't care. I fell hard for this new Marvel world. pic.twitter.com/nVR9MQgn7WJune 6, 2021 See more

#Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet.Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant.Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here! pic.twitter.com/wY6HiYzGHCJune 6, 2021 See more

I've seen the first two episodes of LOKI, and it's the best the character's ever been.It's funny, smart as hell, and it's bringing the MCU some of the most epic storytelling we've seen so far. The cast is great, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are especially fantastic together. pic.twitter.com/udzSyNU7zMJune 6, 2021 See more

Got to see the first 2 episodes of #Loki and it’s really promising so far…An okay but clunky premiere followed by a fantastic second episode, a intriguing crime thriller but also a series that excellently delves into Loki’s psyche.Full review from @AKARELK on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/S0pZcyojMIJune 6, 2021 See more

I’ve seen the first two episodes of #Loki and it’s as fun, funny, odd and twisted as I’d hope and expect from the God of Mischief! Love the snarky bromance between #TomHiddleston and #OwenWilson. More of everything please!!! pic.twitter.com/d9WZaLtE4nJune 6, 2021 See more

WOW! #LOKI may just be the BEST series of the #MCU so far. With a charismatic performance from Tom Hiddleston, remarkably clever writing, and stunning visual craftsmanship brought together by sharp direction, it results in Marvel’s most ambitious project yet! A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/tcQsEYbKXJJune 6, 2021 See more

Loki sees the return of Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief – but with a twist. This Loki isn't the one who died in Infinity War, but is instead the Avengers-era version who grabbed the Tesseract and made his escape, as seen in Endgame. His actions draw the attention of the Time Variance Authority, or TVA, who are tasked with protecting the timeline of the MCU. Along with Hiddleston and Wilson, the series stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Richard E. Grant in a mysterious, unknown role.

The series already sounds like it's set to make a splash when it debuts this month. Writer Michael Waldron told our sister publication Total Film: "All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected, and have ramifications. I think that certainly our aim with the Loki series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward."

Waldron is also penning Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and suggested Loki might be linked to the sorcerer's sequel: "Was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made [with Loki]? Maybe so."

Loki arrives this June 9 to Disney Plus, and will be releasing its six episodes weekly. It's followed a month later by the long-awaited Black Widow, which will hit theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access simultaneously on July 9. Until the God of Mischief returns, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies in order – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.