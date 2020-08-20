First live-action PS5 commercial suggests PlayStation is about to kick off its release campaign

A new PS5 trailer has surfaced online, and looks to continue the tradition of Hollywood production level PlayStation commercials that have been gracing our TV screens since 1994.

Posted by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, it looks like the new trailer has somehow made its way online via PlayStation Hungary, but it's unclear when it's officially meant to rollout worldwide.

Check it out below:

New PS5 ad. (In Hungarian only for now lol) pic.twitter.com/ZIPd0DWITQAugust 20, 2020

The live action commercial places an emphasis on the PS5's new features, including the DualSense controller's haptic feedback tech, in addition to the system's new 3D audio architecture.

Sadly, there's no actual gameplay, but the trailer's very existence does suggest a major media blowout for the PS5 isn't too far away, especially with the console still scheduled to launch this Holiday 2020, alongside the Xbox Series X.

Sony has remained fairly quiet for the last weeks on any PS5 news, though rumour has it that another digital PS5 event is scheduled to close out the summer, before both Microsoft and PlayStation go into full marketing mode to showcase their respective next-gen consoles in the lead up to launch.

